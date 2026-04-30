Digging Deeper: Restoration Plantings in Place of Invasives

This program is a collaboration between Spiral House Park & The Garden Conservancy.

Here at Spiral House Park we have been blessed with a beautiful ecosystem. We also have some challenging invasive species to contend with. First, our garden team began to remove these plants from the garden beds and trails to replace them with native alternatives. Since 2025, our volunteers have joined in to help along the trails to repeat the same process. Please come and see our results, learn our methods, and celebrate the many native or beneficial alternatives to common invasive plants. This program starts with a short lecture followed by a guided tour of our efforts to transform the gardens and trails.

This program includes all day access to our grounds, from 10 am – 4 pm.