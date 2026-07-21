Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays

Four-time Emmy® Award winner Derek Hough brings his festive Dance for the Holidays tour to Resorts World Catskills. This family-friendly holiday spectacular features Hough and a cast of world-class dancers performing beloved holiday classics and contemporary hits through incredible choreography, dazzling production, and high-energy entertainment. Co-created and directed by Emmy® Award-winning choreographers Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo (NappyTabs), this celebration of the season is perfect for audiences of all ages.

