Let your child run away with the circus and have the time of their life! At the New England Center for Circus Arts your child will receive top-notch instruction in a noncompetitive environment. They’ll get a sense of pride and increased confidence as they learn communication skills, perseverance, and self-determination, as well as how to be a spectacular acrobat, aerialist, juggler, or clown. We honor the traditions of the circus by including activities to develop creative and performance skills, share the history of circus while passing along fun circus traditions. Students will work in groups by age and ability for the best learning experience. We work with the energy of our youngest students by including separate art activities and quiet time suited to their learning needs. Join in for half day or full days over 1, 2 or 3 days.