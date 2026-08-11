A string band jamgrass adventure through Jerry Garcia’s musical world

Step into a rootsy, free-spirited journey through the music of Jerry Garcia with Deadgrass, a jamgrass string band led by Matt Turk and C Lanzbom. Joined by bassist Dave Richards, banjoist Kris Bauman and fiddler Kensuke Shoji, this seasoned group reimagines Garcia’s songbook using the acoustic instruments that first inspired him. Drawing from Old & In the Way, Jerry Garcia Band, Jug Band favorites and beloved Grateful Dead classics, Deadgrass blends bluegrass, folk and improvisational spirit into a soulful tribute.

Rich harmonies, masterful picking and open-ended jams capture the warmth and spontaneity of Garcia’s musical world. With deep roots in folk, jazz, rock and Americana, Deadgrass creates a relaxed, immersive concert experience that celebrates the songs, the spirit and the community at the heart of the music.

Whether you’re a lifelong Dead Head or just discovering the groove, Deadgrass invites you to settle in, follow the jams and enjoy the ride.