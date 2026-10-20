Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present two of contemporary Celtic music’s most exciting voices—Dallahan and If You Must Know.

Featuring fiddle, guitar, banjo, accordion, bagpipes, harp, and inventive arrangements that push tradition forward while honoring its roots, Dallahan and If You Must Know infuse high-energy traditional folk with bold innovation.

Forged in Scotland and Ireland’s traditional music scene while drawing on the music of the Balkans and North America, Dallahan takes listeners on a journey across styles and borders in a dazzling live show. The band creates its own distinctive brand of world folk, delivered with stunning virtuosity.