The Fourth Annual Dewey Hall Dahlia Festival is Back! 🌸

Wednesday, September 16 – Sunday, September 20, 2026

Mark your calendars — dahlia season is here, and we can't wait to celebrate with you!

Sunday, Sept 20 | An Afternoon of Blooms | Noon-4:30 pm

Dewey Hall turns into "Dahlia Hall" one more time! Bring the whole crew — family, friends, everyone — to soak in the beauty and see who took home the ribbons.

Come for the flowers, stay for the fun. See you there!