Dahlia Festival
Dahlia Festival
The Fourth Annual Dewey Hall Dahlia Festival is Back! 🌸
Wednesday, September 16 – Sunday, September 20, 2026
Mark your calendars — dahlia season is here, and we can't wait to celebrate with you!
Sunday, Sept 20 | An Afternoon of Blooms | Noon-4:30 pm
Dewey Hall turns into "Dahlia Hall" one more time! Bring the whole crew — family, friends, everyone — to soak in the beauty and see who took home the ribbons.
Come for the flowers, stay for the fun. See you there!
Dewey Memorial Hall
Free admission, $25-$30 for workshops
12:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Dewey Memorial Hall
(919) 478-4355
deweymemorialhall@gmail.com
Dewey Memorial Hall
91 Main StreetSheffield, Massachusetts 01257
413-429-1322
deweymemorialhall@gmail.com