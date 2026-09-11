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Dahlia Festival

Dahlia Festival

The Fourth Annual Dewey Hall Dahlia Festival is Back! 🌸
Wednesday, September 16 – Sunday, September 20, 2026

Mark your calendars — dahlia season is here, and we can't wait to celebrate with you!

Sunday, Sept 20 | An Afternoon of Blooms | Noon-4:30 pm
Dewey Hall turns into "Dahlia Hall" one more time! Bring the whole crew — family, friends, everyone — to soak in the beauty and see who took home the ribbons.

Come for the flowers, stay for the fun. See you there!

Dewey Memorial Hall
Free admission, $25-$30 for workshops
12:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Dewey Memorial Hall
(919) 478-4355
deweymemorialhall@gmail.com
http://www.deweyhall.org
Dewey Memorial Hall
91 Main Street
Sheffield, Massachusetts 01257
413-429-1322
deweymemorialhall@gmail.com
www.deweyhall.org