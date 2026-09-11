Dahila Festival - Day 2

DAHLIA FESTIVAL / DAHLIA CONTEST, WORKSHOPS AND COCKTAIL BENEFIT

The Fourth Annual Dewey Hall Dahlia Festival is Back! 🌸

Wednesday, September 16 – Sunday, September 20, 2026

Mark your calendars — dahlia season is here, and we can't wait to celebrate with you!

Saturday, Sept 19 | The Big Day | Noon-4:30 pm

This is what we've been waiting for! Wander through a jaw-dropping display of dahlias entered in our homegrown contest. Grab a bouquet at the Bouquet Bar, make yourself a dahlia flower crown, and treat yourself to some good music, food and drinks. Join our flower arranging workshop and learn how to turn fresh-cut dahlias into a gorgeous arrangement. Say hi to local vendors, have the Master Gardeners test your soil for free, and don't forget to enter the raffle — there are some seriously great horticultural prizes up for grabs. Winners will be announced between 3pm and 4:30pm!

Dahlia "After Hours" Cocktail Reception | 4:30–6:30 pm

Once the contest winners are announced, keep the celebration going! Head out back to the tent for an evening of dahlia-themed cocktails and delicious small bites, at a backyard benefit in support of Dewey Hall's upcoming garden renovations. It's the perfect way to toast the day's blooms while helping grow what's next for the garden. Tickets support a great cause — come raise a glass with us!

Come for the flowers, stay for the fun. See you there!