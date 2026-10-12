Cricket Creek Farm Fall Picnic

Join us on the farm for an afternoon of local cheese, hard cider, artisanal tea and coffee, good food and more! Visit the farm animals and enjoy the best Fall views in the Berkshires.

Delicious goods & fun activities brought to you by Cricket Creek Farm, Berkshire Cider Project, Door Prize, Wild Soul River and Rainy Day Coffee. Petting zoo - meet and interact with some adorable farm animals! See paintings of New England by farm team member Linda Fardella, a portion of the sales of which will go to benefit the farm.

This is a community picnic - pack your blanket and chairs, bring along your lawn games, and enjoy getting to know your neighbors.

Tickets are suggested donation - your contributions help to support the farm and make this event possible. Show your support for your local dairy! If a contribution is not within your budget, there is also a free option. All are welcome!

With limited parking available & to help our food vendors manage orders, tickets for entry are staggered by time: 11am entry and 1pm entry.

We look forward to seeing you there!