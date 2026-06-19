© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crescendo Summer Workshops & Talks

Crescendo Summer Workshops & Talks

Uncover the hidden secrets of J.S. Bach’s ultimate masterpiece in this captivating five-part series presented and led by Crescendo’s Founding Artistic Director Christine Gevert.
Explore the political intrigue, mathematical codes, and brilliant upcycling that turned this monumental work into a bridge to eternity.
Following the talks (2-3pm), choral singers are cordially invited to participate in masterclass workshops (3:15-5pm) exploring selected excerpts from the Mass in B minor.

Saint James Place
$25-$150
Every week through Aug 06, 2026.
Wednesday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crescendo
crescendo@crescendomusic.org
https://crescendomusic.org/
Saint James Place
352 Main Street
Great Barrington, Massachusetts 01230
(413) 528-1996
sjp@saintjamesplace.net
http://www.saintjamesplace.net