Crescendo Summer Workshops & Talks

Uncover the hidden secrets of J.S. Bach’s ultimate masterpiece in this captivating five-part series presented and led by Crescendo’s Founding Artistic Director Christine Gevert.

Explore the political intrigue, mathematical codes, and brilliant upcycling that turned this monumental work into a bridge to eternity.

Following the talks (2-3pm), choral singers are cordially invited to participate in masterclass workshops (3:15-5pm) exploring selected excerpts from the Mass in B minor.