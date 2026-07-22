Stay cool, refreshed and festival-ready with Creme of Nature at Curlfest NYC.

Join us on Randall’s Island as we bring the power of Scalp Relief Wipes to life with an immersive experience designed to help curls thrive through the NYC summer heat.

Stop by the Creme of Nature tent to cool down at the interactive Hydrant Mister, customize your crown with fresh floral accents, capture content at the Cool Curls Cam photo moment and enjoy complimentary branded ICEEs while supplies last.

Discover the benefits of Scalp Relief Wipes through product sampling and take home exclusive swag, with thousands of samples available throughout the day.

Plus, beauty supply store merchandisers nationwide have the chance to earn VIP event tickets through our July sales contest, rewarding top-performing in-store promotions.

Open to CURLFEST attendees while supplies last.