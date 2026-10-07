"Creepy" Critters of the Preserve
"Creepy" Critters of the Preserve
Join Membership and Outreach Coordinator Kate Martin and Wildlife Rehabilitator Kelly Martin for a fun family event dedicated to what some might call our spookiest wildlife! The event will include stories, crafts, treats, and even a chance to meet a couple of misunderstood critters yourself!
Suggested donation of $5; Members and children under 12 are free. Registration is required; event capped at 20 people.
Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
$5 Suggested Donation
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Huyck Preserve and Biological Research Station
518-797-3440
info@huyckpreserve.org
Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
284 Pond Hill RoadRensselaerville, New York 12147
5187973440
info@huyckpreserve.org