This adult-focused escape room-styled event will include light refreshments and a cash bar. Come see the museum after hours and experience the magic of Ancient Egypt at the Berkshire Museum’s Soulful Creatures exhibition’s themed event: Creatures of the Night at the Museum.

Travel to the distant past thousands of years ago, learn about the practices and magic of the ancient Egyptians in this exhibition’s Night at the Museum! The journey to the afterlife was a complicated process, do you have what it takes to complete the challenges necessary to earn your final rewards in the Field of Reeds?