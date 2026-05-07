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Creative Teen Showcase

Creative Teen Showcase

A joyous occasion that allows every guest to appreciate the ambitions and current skills of the student interns. It showcases the positive influence the internship experience has had on the interns and all individuals involved in this journey. The goal is to provide student interns with an opportunity to showcase their talents + improved skillsets, sell their products + services, network with industry professionals and enhance their public speaking abilities.

Love Albany Center
$35.00
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mission Accomplished Transition Services
678-469-1911
Operations@matransitionservices.org
Love Albany Center
8 Kate St
Albany, New York 12209
518-331-9330
rebekah@christschurchalbany.org
https://christschurchalbany.org/the-love-albany-center/