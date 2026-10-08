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Creative Play

Creative Play

Enjoy a story and time to explore creativity with The Hyde Collection. Through play, the museum’s youngest visitors will use a variety of artmaking tools to create original artwork. Museum admission is included in registration.

This program is designed for children 0-5 with a caregiver.

The Hyde Collection
$10 for caregiver and children / free Hyde Members
03:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Hyde Collection
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org
http://www.hydecollection.org/

Artist Group Info

allisonschmitt98@gmail.com
The Hyde Collection
161 Warren Street
Glens Falls, New York 12801
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org
http://www.hydecollection.org/