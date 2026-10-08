Creative Play
Creative Play
Enjoy a story and time to explore creativity with The Hyde Collection. Through play, the museum’s youngest visitors will use a variety of artmaking tools to create original artwork. Museum admission is included in registration.
This program is designed for children 0-5 with a caregiver.
The Hyde Collection
$10 for caregiver and children / free Hyde Members
03:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Hyde Collection
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org
Artist Group Info
allisonschmitt98@gmail.com
The Hyde Collection
161 Warren StreetGlens Falls, New York 12801
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org