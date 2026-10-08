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Creative Coffee Hour: Fall Foliage Clay Trays

Creative Coffee Hour: Fall Foliage Clay Trays

Join us in a space designed to unwind, connect, and be creative over a cup of coffee!  

Adults are invited to participate in this studio workshop exploring the creative process of clay! In this workshop, participants will be guided in creating ceramic trays inspired by our region’s iconic fall foliage.

Coffee generously provided by Common Roots Coffee Company.

The Hyde Collection
$25 / $15 members
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Hyde Collection
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org
http://www.hydecollection.org/

Artist Group Info

allisonschmitt98@gmail.com
The Hyde Collection
161 Warren Street
Glens Falls, New York 12801
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org
http://www.hydecollection.org/