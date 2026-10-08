Creative Coffee Hour: Fall Foliage Clay Trays
Creative Coffee Hour: Fall Foliage Clay Trays
Join us in a space designed to unwind, connect, and be creative over a cup of coffee!
Adults are invited to participate in this studio workshop exploring the creative process of clay! In this workshop, participants will be guided in creating ceramic trays inspired by our region’s iconic fall foliage.
Coffee generously provided by Common Roots Coffee Company.
The Hyde Collection
$25 / $15 members
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Hyde Collection
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org
Artist Group Info
allisonschmitt98@gmail.com
The Hyde Collection
161 Warren StreetGlens Falls, New York 12801
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org