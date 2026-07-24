CoveCare Center’s 2026 Imagine Gala

CoveCare Center invites you to join us and all those who through their hope and hard work are empowered to change and find the quality of life that they deserve!

The 2026 Imagine Gala – our biggest fundraising event of the year – is being held on Friday, November 13th at Hollow Brook Golf Club in Cortlandt Manor, NY. This year we will be honoring Ledley Food Service, Brian and Patricia Ledley, a trusted community partner known for exceptional service and a commitment to giving back. Their support of CoveCare Center reflects a shared dedication to strengthening our community and helping individuals and families facing mental health and substance use challenges.

The evening will feature a cocktail hour perfect for networking, a seated dinner, dancing, and our popular silent auction. Our Community Giving Tree will also be on display, featuring the many programs and services your donation could impact. All proceeds directly support CoveCare Center’s mental health, substance use, community-based and support services, and our ability to remain an accessible and affordable resource for the community.

To attend, become a sponsor, place an ad in our printed and digital event journal, or donate to our silent auction, please visit covecarecenter.org/2026-imagine-gala/ or email development@covecarecenter.org

