Join us after the September Putney Community Supper for an evening of joyful singing in the main performance space.

Led by guitarist and song leader Rich Grumbine, this community sing-along invites everyone to take turns choosing favorites from a digital songbook of 100+ well-loved tunes. Lyrics will be projected on a big screen, so all can sing along with ease. Expect songs from many traditions—folk, golden oldies, gospel, Beatles, classic pop and rock, children’s songs, and show tunes.

The event is free, open to all, and accessible to people with disabilities.

For more information, contact Rich Grumbine at richgrumbine1@gmail.com or Next Stage Arts at info@nextstagearts.org.