Community Farm Bluegrass Jam!

Get ready to make some music! Local bluegrass artists Tim Wechgelaer and Chris Carey are bringing their strings and spirit to the fields at Pitney Meadows for a joyful, foot-stomping jam session.

Settle in for the first hour as Tim and Chris get things rolling, then jump in and join the fun! Bring your own instrument or borrow one of ours and become part of the music. Whether you're a seasoned picker, just learning, or simply curious to try a tune, everyone is welcome.

Not a musician? No problem! Bring a picnic, relax with family and friends, and enjoy a beautiful summer evening filled with live music on the farm.

Together, we’ll celebrate the deep-rooted connection between bluegrass music and agriculture in the Northeast… think banjo, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin echoing around the gardens and fields, drifting across the land. Come for the music, stay for the community, and leave with a song stuck in your head!

Saratoga Arts made this program possible through the Community Arts Regrant Program, funded by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

