The ColumbiaNE Repair Cafe committee, a collaborative project of the Climate Smart Committees of four towns in Colulmbia County (Austerlitz, Canaan, Chatham, and New Lebanon) and one village in Rensselaer County (East Nassau) will host a group of talented volunteer repair coaches to fix your broken items - We welcome almost everything, from clocks to bikes to ceramics to textiles, mechanical, electrical and minor wood repairs. We even have a 3D printer and are happy to consult on tech issues, or offer gardening advice. At this event, we will be able to sharpen knives and tools. Two item limit per visitor, and items must be clean. Keep stuff out of the landfill, and enjoy refreshments and neighborly conversation. Come join us. (And visit us on Facebook).