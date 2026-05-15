© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.

ColumbiaNE Repair Cafe

ColumbiaNE Repair Cafe

The ColumbiaNE Repair Cafe committee, a collaborative project of the Climate Smart Committees of four towns in Colulmbia County (Austerlitz, Canaan, Chatham, and New Lebanon) and one village in Rensselaer County (East Nassau) will host a group of talented volunteer repair coaches to fix your broken items - We welcome almost everything, from clocks to bikes to ceramics to textiles, mechanical, electrical and minor wood repairs. We even have a 3D printer and are happy to consult on tech issues, or offer gardening advice. At this event, we will be able to sharpen knives and tools. Two item limit per visitor, and items must be clean. Keep stuff out of the landfill, and enjoy refreshments and neighborly conversation. Come join us. (And visit us on Facebook).

Hoags Corners Firehouse
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

ColumbiaNE Repair Cafe
N/A
ColumbiaNERepairCafe@gmail.com
https://www.repaircafehv.org/columbiane

Artist Group Info

adeliamoore@gmail.com
Hoags Corners Firehouse
7237 NY 66
East Nassau, New York 12062
n/a
ColumbiaNERepairCafe@gmail.com
Columbia NE Repair Cafe Facebook page