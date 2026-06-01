CITV Concludes 16th Season with Major Works of Beethoven for Orchestra, Chorus and Nine Soloists

On Sunday afternoon June 14th, Concerts in the Village (CITV) presents major works of Beethoven, including the Triple Concerto, Choral Fantasy, Coriolan Overture, Elegiac Song, and Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage. The Broad Street Orchestra and Broad Street Chorale will be joined by violinist Elizabeth Silver, cellist Erica Pickhardt, pianist Sophia Zhou, and six solo singers for this exciting program of works not offered in the region for many years. CITV Artistic Director and Founder David Smith will conduct. This will be CITV’s 68th concert since its founding in 2010.

The Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano is Beethoven’s only work for orchestra and multiple soloists. It is well-known for its dramatic contrasts: at one moment expansive and symphonic, and in the next representative of the composer’s finest chamber music. Composed about 1804, it embraces both the classical and romantic periods of music history. Throughout the concerto Beethoven demands virtuosity from each soloist, most impressively in the playful and rousing polonaise with which all performing dance to the work’s vigorous conclusion.

Soloists for the Triple Concerto are Elizabeth Silver, Erica Pickhardt and Sophia Zhou. Elizabeth Silver is a member of the Albany Symphony and Glimmerglass Festival orchestras, and concertmaster and artistic advisor of the Broad Street Orchestra. Erica Pickhardt is Assistant Principal Cellist of the Albany Symphony and Principal Cellist of the Broad Street Orchestra. Both are well-known throughout the region as solo, chamber and orchestral musicians.

Pianist Sophia Zhou, soloist in both the Triple Concerto and Choral Fantasy, is one of the most dynamic and versatile musicians of her generation. New York-based, she has performed as a soloist and chamber music performer throughout the United States and internationally, including Amsterdam, Catalonia, Seville, Barcelona, Berlin, Hannover, Vienna, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. Ms. Zhou will be making her third CITV appearance.

Beethoven’s Choral Fantasy is one of his most colorful works, and remarkably diverse in its performing forces: orchestra and chorus are joined by solo pianist and six solo voices. As has often been remarked, there is something for every listener in this marriage of concerto, symphony and choral masterpiece. Sometimes referred to as the composer’s “rehearsal for the 9th symphony,” in its rousing conclusion the listener even finds the famous “Ode to Joy” theme prominently featured. It may well be Beethoven’s most fantastical work, unique in orchestration, structure and detail.

CITV Artistic Director David Smith comments “The Choral Fantasy is a work that brings together all of our resources and does so in an incredibly rousing fashion. Throughout this twenty-minute journey the listener is constantly wondering what could possibly be next? And then Beethoven’s inexhaustible imagination has an answer – at every occurrence. It is in so many respects a singular, even hair-raising experience!”

Kinderhook Reformed Church, 21 Broad Street (US Route 9), Kinderhook NY 12106.

Suggested contribution $ 25, with students and children free. Handicapped accessible.

For reservations and further information: www.concertsinthevillage.org

