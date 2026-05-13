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"Cindy of Arc"

"Cindy of Arc"

Bridge Street Theatre presents “Cindy of Arc,” a comedy-and-rock-music event written and performed by Cynthia Kaplan, May 16–17 in Catskill. Featuring original songs, live music, and sharp humor, the show explores lying—especially by men—and its impact on modern life, politics, religion, and culture. Directed by Emmy Award-winning writer and Tony-nominated producer Dani Davis, “Cindy of Arc” was a finalist for the 2023 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater and has received rave reviews nationwide. Tickets and information are available at bridgest.org/cindy-of-arc/.

Bridge Street Theatre
$30/$25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bridge Street Theatre
contact@bridgest.org

Artist Group Info

Cynthia Kaplan
Bridge Street Theatre
44 West Bridge Street
Catskill, New York 12414
(518) 943-3818
contact@bridgest.org
http://bridgest.org