Bridge Street Theatre presents “Cindy of Arc,” a comedy-and-rock-music event written and performed by Cynthia Kaplan, May 16–17 in Catskill. Featuring original songs, live music, and sharp humor, the show explores lying—especially by men—and its impact on modern life, politics, religion, and culture. Directed by Emmy Award-winning writer and Tony-nominated producer Dani Davis, “Cindy of Arc” was a finalist for the 2023 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater and has received rave reviews nationwide. Tickets and information are available at bridgest.org/cindy-of-arc/.