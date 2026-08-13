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Cinderella

Cinderella

The Panto Company USA presents Cinderella. Bullied by her two mean Stepsisters, Cinder’s future looks bleak until her Fairy Godmother casts a spell and sends her to the ball. How will the Prince ever find her when she flees at midnight, leaving behind a single glass slipper? True to the story, this play brings the classic tale to life with original modern songs and more hilarity than you can imagine…and of course a happy ending!

The Center at Eagle Hill
$15-25
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Center at Eagle Hill
413-477-6746
thecenter@eaglehill.org
https://www.thecenterateaglehill.org/
The Center at Eagle Hill
242 Old Petersham Rd
Hardwick, Massachusetts 01037
413-477-6746
thecenter@eaglehill.school
https://www.thecenterateaglehill.org/