The Panto Company USA presents Cinderella. Bullied by her two mean Stepsisters, Cinder’s future looks bleak until her Fairy Godmother casts a spell and sends her to the ball. How will the Prince ever find her when she flees at midnight, leaving behind a single glass slipper? True to the story, this play brings the classic tale to life with original modern songs and more hilarity than you can imagine…and of course a happy ending!