Chinese writer M Lin

Join us for a conversation with M Lin, an award-winning Chinese writer living in the U.S.

Born and raised in Beijing, she writes in English, but she favors her mother tongue, Mandarin, for everyday speech. Her first book is the story collection, The Memory Museum (2026).

Gish Jen said in advance praise, “Deeply felt and grounded in an intimate acquaintance with contemporary China, these wide-ranging stories portray villagers, protesters, artists, and petty thieves alike with empathy and grace. Nothing is easy for them, and the questions they raise are not easy for us. What an absorbing, probing debut!”

Tony Tulathimutte said, “M Lin can seemingly take any form, genre, or style and make it do whatever she wants, always something unexpected.”

M Lin

4:30 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2026

University at Albany - Multi-Purpose Room

1400 Washington Avenue, Albany NY 12222

Free and open to the public

https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/mlin