Chinese Music Ensemble Fall Concert
Chinese Music Ensemble Fall Concert
Under the artistic direction of Chia-Yu Joy Lu, the Chinese Music Ensemble presents a lively program of Chinese and Taiwanese music, bringing together traditional favorites and contemporary works. After weeks of rehearsals, the students are excited to share the music they have worked hard to learn and perform, showcasing the unique sounds of Chinese instruments and the joy of making music together.
Sweeney Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Sweeney Concert Hall
144 Green St.Northampton, Massachusetts 01060
artsinfo@smith.edu