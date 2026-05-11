Celebrating William Kennedy "Library of America" edition

The NYS Writers Institute invites you to join special guests for a program on Tuesday, May 12, to celebrate William Kennedy and his Library of America edition.

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The event will include remarks by:

UAlbany President Havidan Rodriguez;

Cynthia Helton, Vice President, Chief Development Officer at Library of America;

novelist Colum McCann, who wrote the introduction to the edition,

Paul Grondahl, Opalka Endowed Director, NYS Writers Institute,

and a reading by William Kennedy.

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A book signing and reception with light refreshments will follow.​

Publication support for William Kennedy: The Albany Trilogy was provided by:

Pernille Aegidius Dake

Christine and George R. Hearst III

Chet and Karen Opalka and the Opalka Family Donor Advised Fund

Suzanne Lance and George Sloan

Alice Green and Charles Touhey

the New York State Writers Institute at the University at Albany,

and the University at Albany Foundation.