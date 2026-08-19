The CDL School is hosting a free CDL Employment and Training Career Fair on Thursday, September 17, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Albany Airport Area–Latham, located at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham.

Current CDL holders, recent graduates, prospective students, and anyone interested in exploring a career in the trucking industry are invited to attend. Participants will have the opportunity to meet directly with recruiters from local, regional, and national employers, learn about available driving positions and career paths, and discover how to begin CDL training.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, and attendees are welcome to bring friends or family members who may also be interested in CDL career or training opportunities.

https://cdlschool.com/career-fair/albany