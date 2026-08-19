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CDL Employment and Training Career Fair

CDL Employment and Training Career Fair

The CDL School is hosting a free CDL Employment and Training Career Fair on Thursday, September 17, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Albany Airport Area–Latham, located at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham.

Current CDL holders, recent graduates, prospective students, and anyone interested in exploring a career in the trucking industry are invited to attend. Participants will have the opportunity to meet directly with recruiters from local, regional, and national employers, learn about available driving positions and career paths, and discover how to begin CDL training.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, and attendees are welcome to bring friends or family members who may also be interested in CDL career or training opportunities.

https://cdlschool.com/career-fair/albany

Holiday Inn Express
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The CDL Schools
5184278000
jbernard@cdlschool.com
www.cdlschool.com
Holiday Inn Express
400 Old Loudon Road
Latham, New York 12110
518-7836161
frontdesk@hielatham.com
https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/latham/alban/hoteldetail