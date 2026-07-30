Bridge Street Theatre is proud to present "Building the Wall," Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan's gripping and provocative psychological drama, for a special four-performance engagement, August 20–23. Directed by Brent Buell and presented in partnership with Ripple Effect Artists, this timely production explores the consequences of individual choices and the fragile boundaries between duty, morality, and complicity.

Set in the aftermath of a national catastrophe, "Building the Wall" follows Gloria, a historian who is granted access to a federal prison to interview Rick, a former prison administrator awaiting sentencing for his role in a devastating tragedy. What begins as a routine interview gradually evolves into a riveting psychological confrontation, revealing how a series of seemingly ordinary decisions can accumulate into extraordinary consequences. As Rick recounts the choices that brought him to this moment, the play asks audiences to consider how history is shaped—not only by those in positions of power, but by the countless individuals whose actions, large and small, determine the course of events.

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for "The Kentucky Cycle," Robert Schenkkan is one of America's most celebrated contemporary playwrights. In "Building the Wall," he crafts an intimate, edge-of-your-seat drama that combines the tension of a thriller with the emotional depth of a character study, inviting audiences to wrestle with enduring questions about responsibility, conscience, fear, and the cost of remaining silent.

The production stars Cecily Lyn Benjamin as Gloria and Austin Lightning Carrothers as Rick. It is directed by Brent Buell, whose decade directing theatre in New York's maximum-security prisons with Rehabilitation Through the Arts inspired the acclaimed A24 film "Sing Sing."

Presented in partnership with Ripple Effect Artists, an Actor's Equity 501(c)(3) theatre company dedicated to creating social impact through transformative theatre, "Building the Wall" continues Bridge Street Theatre's commitment to presenting bold, compelling contemporary works that inspire conversation long after the curtain falls.

Performances: August 20–23, 2026

Thursday–Saturday at 7:00 PM

Sunday at 2:00 PM

Tickets: Adults $30 • Students $25

For tickets and additional information, visit bridgest.org/building-the-wall