Bryant Park Picnic Performance: New York City Opera

New York City Opera returns this August with a memorable performance by three-time Grammy Award-winning soprano Latonia Moore, celebrating the classic music of “The First Lady of Song.” As one of the present-day leading international sopranos, Moore has performed at the world’s premier opera houses, including the Metropolitan Opera, and is well-known for championing new works that highlight African American stories. Presented as part of Bryant Park Picnic Performances by Bank of America, this free outdoor event maintains New York City Opera’s desire to make world-class opera available to all audiences.

