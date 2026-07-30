Join the Hudson River Maritime Museum and Half Moon Cafe for Brunch Aboard Solaris!

Food and drink are included in the ticket price for this cruise.

Enjoy light, hand-held, brunch treats and scenic Hudson Valley views as you cruise along the water aboard Solaris, our quiet, 100% solar-powered vessel.

Brunch offerings are made fresh by local Half Moon Cafe, and include coffee, a variety of sweet and savory pastries, charcuterie style cheese, meat, and fruit spreads, and fresh baked mini baguettes.

What's included

- Free general admission to the Hudson River Maritime Museum

- Boat ride aboard Solaris

- Brunch food and drink provided by Half Moon Cafe