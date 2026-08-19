"Brownsville Bred" film screening and discussion with director (NYS Writers Institute event)

A NYS Writers Institute event

About the film:

A Nuyorican coming-of-age story set in 1980s Brownsville, Brooklyn, this new film follows Elaine, a girl on the cusp of becoming a teenager, as she navigates the challenges of a chaotic family and a tough and unpredictable neighborhood. "Brownsville Bred" was the only U.S. Latina-directed live-action narrative to earn Oscar eligibility in 2025.

About the director:

Elaine Del Valle, multifaceted writer and filmmaker, transmutes her Brooklyn Puerto Rican girlhood into an astonishing variety of works of art: a one-woman show, award-winning short, TV show, YA novel, and now a feature film.

“From Girlhood Trials to Onstage Triumph” proclaimed the New York Times in its 2010 review of her same-titled play. The YA novel, Brownsville Bred, was a finalist for Publishers Weekly’s 2020 BookLife Prize.

7 p.m. Friday, September 18

Page Hall - University at Albany Downtown Campus

135 Western Avenue, Albany NY 12203

Free and open to the public.

https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/brownsvillebred