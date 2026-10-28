“Bridges Across the Housatonic” Gallery Opening

50 years after their completion, an exhibition of late-artist Woldemar Neufeld’s “Bridges Across the Housatonic” paintings will open in Derby, Connecticut! Join the Housatonic Valley Association on October 31 at 1 p.m. for an opening reception at the Kellogg Environmental Center (500 Hawthorne Ave, Derby, CT).

Originally created in celebration of America’s 200th Birthday, this gallery will showcase original Neufeld watercolor and ink paintings, featuring bridges along the stretch of the Housatonic River from New Milford to Long Island Sound. Visitors will be given a glimpse into Neufeld’s thoughts and methods as he completed this ambitious project through his reference photos and sketches, and modern-day photos of the depicted locations will welcome viewers to reflect on their own history of interactions with the river at a time when preserving our natural resources and access to open spaces is more important than ever. We hope to see you there!

RSVP here: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/3kykBjnE7r