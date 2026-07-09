“Bridges Across the Housatonic” Gallery Opening

50 years after their completion, an exhibition of late-artist Woldemar Neufeld’s “Bridges Across the Housatonic” paintings will open in West Cornwall, Connecticut! Join the Housatonic Valley Association, Cornwall Conservation Trust, and Housatonic River Commission on July 17 at 3 p.m. for an opening reception at 7 Railroad Street, West Cornwall, CT.

Originally created in celebration of America’s Bicentennial, this gallery will showcase original Neufeld watercolor and ink paintings, featuring bridges along the federally designated Wild & Scenic stretch of the Housatonic River. Visitors will be given a glimpse into Neufeld’s thoughts and methods as he completed this ambitious project through his reference photos and sketches, and modern-day photos of the depicted locations will welcome viewers to reflect on their own history of interactions with the river at a time when preserving our natural resources and access to open spaces is more important than ever. We hope to see you there!