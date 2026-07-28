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Book Launch for Tessa's Landing by Maureen Brady September 4 at Woodstock Library, 10 Dixon Street, Bearsville, NY

Book Launch for Tessa's Landing by Maureen Brady September 4 at Woodstock Library, 10 Dixon Street, Bearsville, NY

Maureen Brady will be reading from her historical novel, Tessa's Landing, and signing books. All welcome! Sponsored by the Woodstock Library Forum.

Woodstock Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Woodstock Library Forum

Artist Group Info

Maureen Brady
meb4444@gmail.com
www.maureenbradyny.com
Woodstock Public Library
10 Dixon Avenue
Bearsville, New York 12409
6463549419
meb4444@gmail.com
www.maureenbradyny.com