Book Launch for Tessa's Landing by Maureen Brady September 4 at Woodstock Library, 10 Dixon Street, Bearsville, NY
Book Launch for Tessa's Landing by Maureen Brady September 4 at Woodstock Library, 10 Dixon Street, Bearsville, NY
Maureen Brady will be reading from her historical novel, Tessa's Landing, and signing books. All welcome! Sponsored by the Woodstock Library Forum.
Woodstock Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Woodstock Library Forum
Artist Group Info
Maureen Brady
meb4444@gmail.com
Woodstock Public Library
10 Dixon AvenueBearsville, New York 12409
6463549419
meb4444@gmail.com