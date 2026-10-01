Big Deep + Eastern Parkway: Halloween Kickoff in Woodstock

Big Deep + Eastern Parkway kick off Halloween at Rock City Grind, 33 Rock City Road, Woodstock, NY, on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Costumes strongly encouraged.

Doors: 7 PM. Eastern Parkway (@epjams): 8:30 PM. Big Deep: 10 PM. Tickets: $20 advance / $25 day of show, plus Eventbrite fees. Ages 21+. BYOB. Limited tickets at woodstockhalloween.com.

Woodstock's Big Deep brings together former Spafford bassist/vocalist Jordan Fairless and guitarist/vocalist Luke Schwartz, with Kevin Cooper on keys and PJ Holaday on drums. Eastern Parkway (@epjams) mixes energetic, unpredictable takes on Grateful Dead tunes with original songs, drawing devoted crowds to its Central Park busking sessions.