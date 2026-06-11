Gallery 40 is pleased to present Beyond Reality, a solo exhibition showcasing the latest body of works by Linda Michele Lutzai, whose paintings explore the beauty, complexity, and emotional depth of everyday life through the lens of contemporary realism.

Through meticulous technique and keen observation, Linda transforms familiar subjects into compelling visual narratives. The exhibition includes a collection of paintings that capture moments of quiet reflection, human connection, and the subtle interplay of light, texture, and atmosphere.

The works in Beyond Reality demonstrate the artist’s commitment to technical excellence while offering a contemporary perspective on a centuries-old tradition. Whether portraying simple objects, or still-life compositions, each painting reflects a deep appreciation for observation and craftsmanship.

Linda Michele Lutzai is also part of the Hudson Valley Art Association exhibit in Old Lyme, CT in the months of June/July.

Exhibition Details:

Title: Beyond Reality

Dates: August 1 - August 30, 2026

Artists: Linda Michele Lutzai

Opening Reception: August 1, 2026, 5-7pm – Free and open to the public

Gallery Hours: Open daily 9am-4pm and by appointment

