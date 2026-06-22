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Best Night Together

Best Night Together

Best Night Together A one-of-a-kind evening of connection, celebration, and purpose.

Best Night Together is a tribute to the compassion, resilience, and generosity that define our communities. As we come together to share food, laughter, and stories, we’re also raising critical funds to support Together for Youth’s mission of keeping children and families together across more than 60 counties in New York State. Your presence helps expand essential programs and build stronger, more connected communities.

Let’s come together to invest in the future we believe in.

What you can expect:

Memorable evening celebrating the impact of those that contribute to the mission of Together for Youth

Delicious food stations from Old Daley Catering

Complimentary beer, wine, soda

Live entertainment

Silent auction

Enjoyable experience in the newly renovated Hart Lounge

The Egg Center for Performing Arts
$100-$150
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Together for Youth
togetherforyouth.org
The Egg Center for Performing Arts
Empire State Plaza
Albany, New York
518-473-1845
https://www.theegg.org