Berkshire Potters Collective 4th Annual Pottery Sale
Berkshire Potters Collective 4th Annual Pottery Sale
Berkshire Potters Collective 4th Annual Pottery Sale
Don't miss the Berkshire Potters Collective's 4th Annual Pottery Sale! Shop an exceptional selection of handcrafted ceramics by talented local artists, including functional tableware, decorative vessels, and one-of-a-kind sculptural pieces. Meet the makers, discover unique treasures, and find the perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday list. Shop local, support local artists, and take home something truly special. Mark your calendar and join us!
Admission is free ! Raffle Prizes & Live Music !
Lenox community Center
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Event Supported By
Berkshire Potters Collective
Artist Group Info
Berkshire Potters Collective
holidaysale.bpc@gmail.com
Lenox community Center
65 Walker StreetLenox, Massachusetts 01240
(413) 637-5530
bjm0926@gmail.com