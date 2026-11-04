Berkshire Potters Collective 4th Annual Pottery Sale

Don't miss the Berkshire Potters Collective's 4th Annual Pottery Sale! Shop an exceptional selection of handcrafted ceramics by talented local artists, including functional tableware, decorative vessels, and one-of-a-kind sculptural pieces. Meet the makers, discover unique treasures, and find the perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday list. Shop local, support local artists, and take home something truly special. Mark your calendar and join us!

Admission is free ! Raffle Prizes & Live Music !