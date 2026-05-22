Berkshire Immigrant Center's Beacon of Hope Benefit

Celebrate with Berkshire Immigrant Center at Beacon of Hope, BIC’s annual benefit honoring cultural diversity and supporting essential services for local immigrants and families.

This year’s event features former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick in conversation with acclaimed musician Jorge Ávila about his journey from Honduras and his extraordinary career in classical music. The evening also includes a special performance by Mr. Ávila, a social hour with generous hors d’oeuvres, and a paddle raise led by auctioneer Tom Stebbins.

Beacon of Hope takes place Sunday, June 7, at 5:00 pm at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox.

Berkshire Immigrant Center helps immigrants explore their options and pursue legal pathways with affordable, trustworthy support. BIC assists individuals and families seeking to reunite with loved ones, prepare for citizenship, and better understand their rights. Proceeds from Beacon of Hope support BIC’s life-changing services for the estimated 10,000 immigrants who call Berkshire County home.

Join this celebration of music, conversation, and community in support of BIC’s essential work.