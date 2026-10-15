Berkshire Humane Society Family-Friendly Fun

Berkshire Humane Society will hold a slate of family-friendly activities at the Dr. John Reynolds Adoption and Education Center, 214 Barker Road in Pittsfield on Saturday, October 24th. The events, including a free rabies and microchip clinic, face painting, Family Dog School demonstrations, vendors with free samples and giveaways, a food truck and basket raffles, lead up to a drawing for a 2027 Subaru at 1:00 pm.

The day’s events kick off with free rabies and microchip clinic from 8:30 to 10:00 am. Dogs for the Subaru of America/ASPCA-sponsored clinic must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers. Please bring the last valid rabies certificate for your pet, even if it has expired. For dogs or cats who received a one-year rabies vaccination at last year’s clinic, bringing the certificate qualifies for a free three-year rabies vaccination this year.

After the clinic ends, the shelter opens, along with more than 15 local vendors, face painting and fun basket raffles. Each vendor will have free samples or giveaways. Please leave your own pet at home for the activities beginning at 10 am. Family Dog School will demonstrate dog nosework at 10:30, agility at 11:30 and tricks at 12:30. WUPE radio station will broadcast live from the shelter beginning at 11:00.

Tickets for the “Choose Your Subaru” drawing at 1:00 will be available through 12:30 pm and are $40 each or three for $100. The winner of the raffle can choose from a 2027 Forester, Crosstrek, or Outback purchased from Haddad Subaru. Hybrid options are available for the Forester and Crosstrek and Haddad Subaru has donated an extended warranty and three years of free maintenance for the winner. Each ticket sold includes a $20 discount for services at Haddad Subaru.

Vendors and organizations staffing booths include Holmes Candle Co., Clay & Oak LLC jewelry, One of a Kind dog sweaters, Roxie’s Barkery, Nutrisource Pet Food, The Berkshire Dog, Infinity Lox permanent jewelry, Gateway Fiber, Debbie Storie 2027 Calendars, Strong Little Souls, Guardian Life pet insurance, Elizabeth Freeman Center, La Chalupa y La Enchilada food truck, Berkshire Kettle Creations, A Familiar Face pet mementoes, Wendy Amash personalized Pet Portraits and Catwalk Boutique.

“Come on over to Berkshire Humane Society on the 24th,” said John Perreault, Executive Director of Berkshire Humane Society. “The car raffle is the biggest fundraiser of the year for our nonprofit. With this year’s hybrid options, $40 looks pretty good for a chance to win a new car, save on gas money and support a great cause. And if you’re not interested in buying a chance for a Subaru, we have lots of basket raffles to score high-quality prizes from our generous vendors and local businesses,” he concluded.