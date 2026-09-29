Before the War: Lives Bearing Witness in Pre‑Revolutionary Albany, New York

Explore the years before the American Revolution in celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution as part of the Albany County Historical Association's Crossroads of History Lecture Series. Innovative research techniques using artifacts, art, and documents will also be discussed, plus a guided walk to important archaeological sites on the Ten Broeck Mansion grounds.

Location: the talks are held at the Ten Broeck Mansion. Free parking in our off-street lot (adjacent to the lecture site). Please use GPS address 136 Livingston Avenue.

Program Schedule:

Lectures and Guided Walk:

12 Noon: Kathryn Kosto, Albany County Historical Association Executive Director, "Peace Was Proclaimed:" Birth & Death, Peace & War in the 1730 Van Den Bergh Bible

1 pm: Evelyn Kamili King, The African Burial Ground: An Ongoing Revolution for Freedom

2 pm: Guided Walk Between Enslaved Persons' Living Quarters to Ten Broeck Burial Site, Ten Broeck Mansion Grounds

Please register for as many events as you would like, but please keep in mind space is limited. We kindly ask you cancel your tickets if you are not able to attend.

