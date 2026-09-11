Basilica Farm and Flea Holiday Market 2026

The beloved Basilica Farm & Flea Holiday Market returns for a three day bazaar featuring hand-crafted goods, local farm-fresh foods, and wonderful art by makers from our community.

As an alternative to Black Friday shopping, the market features a carefully-selected variety of makers, collectors and farmers that harnesses the spirit and beauty of the Hudson Valley. Set against the beautiful, industrial setting of Basilica Hudson's 1880’s repurposed factory, it's a perfect way to jump into the holiday season to find an extraordinary array of local, vintage and handmade gifts, representing the abundance and splendor of the Hudson Valley.

Plus, children 12 and under get in FREE!