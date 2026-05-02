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Baroque Brilliance: Bach’s Motets in Concert

Baroque Brilliance: Bach’s Motets in Concert

While not composed as a set, these six motets (BWV 225-230) are considered to be among the pinnacles of the choral repertoire. All were written for St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, where Bach was director of music. Four of the six were written for funeral services of prominent Leipzig citizens, and are scored for double chorus without instrumental accompaniment. Bach took the traditional motet and elevated it into a more ambitious, multimovement choral concerto, expanding the boundaries of the genre. Beyond their technical brilliance, these motets express a unique emotional and theological depth. They will be performed over two consecutive days, featuring three motets at each venue, with the repeat of “Lobet den Herrn.” As the repertoire is different on each day, reduced price tickets are available at crescendomusic.org for attendees of both concerts.
Performers: Crescendo Vocal Ensemble of twenty-two singers, with Guinevere Fridley, basso continuo, directed by Christine Gevert, organ

Trinity Church
$15-80
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Crescendo
crescendo@crescendomusic.org
https://crescendomusic.org/
Trinity Church
484 Lime Rock Rd.
Lakeville, Connecticut 06039