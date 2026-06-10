Bandwagon Summer Series: Reverend Vince Anderson & His Love Choir

Proclaimed an “institution” by Questlove, Rev. Vince Anderson and The Love Choir bring their electrifying brand of “Dirty Gospel” to the Bandwagon Summer Series. Led from the piano by Rev. Vince Anderson, this powerhouse five-piece band delivers a high-energy blend of gospel, blues, psychedelic soul, and rock that transforms every performance into a joyous musical revival.

The family-friendly Bandwagon Summer Series takes place outdoors throughout southeastern Vermont. Kids 12 and under are free. Food, drinks, and a bar are available onsite. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an unforgettable evening of live music under the summer sky.