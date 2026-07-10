Bandwagon Summer Series: Bywater Call

Bywater Call is a seven-piece Southern soul and roots rock band from Toronto known for electrifying live performances, soaring vocals, and rich musical chemistry. Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Meghan Parnell, the band blends soul, R&B, roots rock, and Americana into a dynamic sound that ranges from intimate ballads to high-energy anthems. Fresh off extensive international touring and recognized with UK Blues Award nominations for International Blues Artist of the Year, Bywater Call delivers an unforgettable concert experience filled with passion, power, and exceptional musicianship.