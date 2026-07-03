Bandwagon Summer Series: Bread & Puppet Circus

Bread & Puppet Theater returns with The Upside Down World Circus, a spectacular outdoor performance blending giant papier-mâché puppets, towering stilt dancers, live brass music, and fearless political theater. In this timely new production, the internationally acclaimed Vermont company confronts today's "upside-down world" with a powerful mix of protest, humor, and celebration.

Founded in 1963 by Peter Schumann and now based in Glover, Vermont, Bread & Puppet is renowned worldwide for its visually stunning performances that combine puppetry, music, dance, and street theater into unforgettable public spectacles. Following each performance, audiences are invited to share the company's famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and browse "Cheap Art"—posters, books, banners, and more from the Bread & Puppet Press.

Presented as part of the Bandwagon Summer Series, this family-friendly outdoor event welcomes all ages. Kids 12 and under are free. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, enjoy local food vendors and refreshments, and experience one of Vermont's most beloved and influential theater companies under the open sky.