After two hugely successful performances that had audiences on their feet, Back to the Garden 1969 returns to the Colonial for another incredible celebration of the music and spirit of Woodstock!

This unforgettable tribute recreates the legendary sounds of the iconic festival, honoring the artists who made Woodstock a cultural milestone. From the electrifying guitar of Jimi Hendrix to the soulful voice of Janis Joplin and the unforgettable sets by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Sly & The Family Stone, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Joe Cocker, The Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival and many more—this show is a loving tribute to the soundtrack of a generation.

More than just a concert, Back to the Garden 1969 is a full theatrical experience. With period-perfect costumes, immersive lighting, video and authentic sound bites, the show brings the Woodstock era vividly to life. Engaging storytelling weaves throughout, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the festival and the social and cultural revolution of the 1960s.

Unlike typical tribute bands that focus on a single artist, Back to the Garden 1969 celebrates an entire era of groundbreaking music and the unforgettable event that defined it. From Baby Boomers reliving cherished memories to younger generations discovering this pivotal moment for the first time, audiences of all ages are swept up in the energy and emotion of the era.

So dig out your tie-dye, dust off your love beads and come be part of the magic! Whether you joined us for the past two hit performances or missed out, this is your chance to experience the unforgettable sights and sounds of Woodstock all over again—or for the very first time.