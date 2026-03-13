Enjoy midway fun for the whole family with rides for all ages from whimsical kiddie rides to state-of-the-art thrill rides, entertaining games and tasty carnival eats.

Admission and parking are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $37 on site ($35 cash price) or online before 5 pm Wed., July 29 for $21.25 each or 4 for $76.75 (includes online ticketing fee).

Visit the website for ride ticket prices and coupon savings on rides and food.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Wednesday - Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-8 pm Sunday

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending the carnival.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com

https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/aviation-mall-carnival/