Author Talk | JEWS OF FLORIDA: Centuries of Stories with Marcia Jo Zerivitz

Author Marcia Jo Zerivitz’s Jews of Florida tells the comprehensive history of Jews in the Sunshine State. Despite not being officially allowed to live in Florida until 1763, Jewish immigrants escaping expulsions and exclusions were among the earliest settlers, and Jews have been arriving ever since. Marcia will share some of their stories: Olympians, Nobel Prize winners, computer pioneers, educators, politicians, Yiddish writers, artists, and more. The book’s rich narrative—accompanied by 700 images, most rarely seen—is the result of three-plus decades of grassroots research.