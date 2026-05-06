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Author Talk | JEWS OF FLORIDA: Centuries of Stories with Marcia Jo Zerivitz

Author Talk | JEWS OF FLORIDA: Centuries of Stories with Marcia Jo Zerivitz

Author Marcia Jo Zerivitz’s Jews of Florida tells the comprehensive history of Jews in the Sunshine State. Despite not being officially allowed to live in Florida until 1763, Jewish immigrants escaping expulsions and exclusions were among the earliest settlers, and Jews have been arriving ever since. Marcia will share some of their stories: Olympians, Nobel Prize winners, computer pioneers, educators, politicians, Yiddish writers, artists, and more. The book’s rich narrative—accompanied by 700 images, most rarely seen—is the result of three-plus decades of grassroots research.

Yiddish Book Center
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Yiddish Book Center
413.256.4900
programs@yidddishbookcenter.org
https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/

Artist Group Info

programs@yiddishbookcenter.org
Yiddish Book Center
Yiddish Book Center
1021 West St.
Amherst, Massachusetts 01002
413.256.4900
programs@yiddishbookcenter.org
https://www.yiddishbookcenter.org/