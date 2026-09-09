ARTISTS’ TALK | Elizabeth Keithline in Conversation with KEEP IT TOGETHER Artists

Elizabeth Keithline, solo exhibitor and juror of the companion exhibit KEEP IT TOGETHER, will participate in a conversation with exhibiting artists about their respective artistic practices and assemblage-based artwork on view that conveys a material and conceptual sense of solving and/or coping.

Exhibiting artists include Julia Barbour, Jeannine Bardo, Jenne Currie, Melanie Delgado, Tasha Depp, Karen E. Gersch, Lucy Handley, Jen Hicks, Chong Kang, Jeff & Wilson Keithline, Tracy Leavitt, Jignasha Leonardo, Jennifer McGregor, Eva Melas, Ann Morris, Jane Nelson, Suzanne Parker, Eileen Power, Amanda Russo Rubman, Anthony Scarzafava, Melissa Stern, Linda Stillman, Kimberly Truitt, Christina Varga, Ward Yoshimoto, Mimi Young, Leslie Zelamsky. (Presenters TBC.)

Please join the artists at Wallkill River Center for the Arts on Saturday, September 19th, starting at 2 PM for this lively conversation and walk through the galleries. This event is free and open to the public.