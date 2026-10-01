Artist's Reception at the University Art Museum
Artist's Reception at the University Art Museum
Join us for an artists’ reception to celebrate Howard Schwartzberg: Volume, Surface, Core; mosie romney: ash, whistle & redress; and Invitation to the Light Factory | Suzan Frecon & Marcella Durand. Light refreshments will be served.
Supported by the University Auxiliary Services at Albany.
University Art Museum
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University Art Museum
518-442-4035
museum@albany.edu
Artist Group Info
Howard Schwartzberg, mosie romney, Suzan Frecon, Marcella Durand
University Art Museum
1400 Washington Avenue, Fine Arts Building 105Albany, New York 12222
518-442-4035
museum@albany.edu