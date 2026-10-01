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Artist's Reception at the University Art Museum

Artist's Reception at the University Art Museum

Join us for an artists’ reception to celebrate Howard Schwartzberg: Volume, Surface, Core; mosie romney: ash, whistle & redress; and Invitation to the Light Factory | Suzan Frecon & Marcella Durand. Light refreshments will be served.

Supported by the University Auxiliary Services at Albany.

University Art Museum
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

University Art Museum
518-442-4035
museum@albany.edu
https://www.albany.edu/museum

Artist Group Info

Howard Schwartzberg, mosie romney, Suzan Frecon, Marcella Durand
University Art Museum
1400 Washington Avenue, Fine Arts Building 105
Albany, New York 12222
518-442-4035
museum@albany.edu
https://www.albany.edu/museum